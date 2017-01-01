See How the Better Housing Coalition Is Changing Lives
Building High-Quality Homes
Owning or renting a high-quality home within reach of the family budget means children do better in school, parents are less stressed and seniors are better positioned to age in place. Better choices mean greater opportunities.
Transforming Communities
As a leader in community revitalization, our award-winning organization works with residents, local governments and agencies, other nonprofits and the philanthropic community to create lasting change for the better. Since 1988, we’ve invested a total of $200 million in Greater Richmond neighborhoods.
Investing in Families
In addition to creating high-quality homes for residents of modest means, we equip our residents with programs and tools to help them reach their fullest potential at all ages and stages of life. Where you live can change your life.